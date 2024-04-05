Police launch urgent appeal for missing 17 year-old who may have travelled across Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cameron, 17, is currently missing from Newhaven.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Cameron, who is missing from Newhaven.

"Cameron is 17, 6'0", of slim build, and has brown wavy hair with short sides and back.

Picture: Sussex Police

"He has braces, and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black distressed jeans with a red pattern behind the rips, and a black hoodie.

"Cameron has links to Eastbourne, Crawley, Brighton, Hastings, Hailsham and Uckfield and may have travelled to the areas.