Police launch urgent appeal for missing 17 year-old who may have travelled across Sussex
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 17 year-old missing from Newhaven who may have travelled across Sussex.
Cameron, 17, is currently missing from Newhaven.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Cameron, who is missing from Newhaven.
"Cameron is 17, 6'0", of slim build, and has brown wavy hair with short sides and back.
"He has braces, and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black distressed jeans with a red pattern behind the rips, and a black hoodie.
"Cameron has links to Eastbourne, Crawley, Brighton, Hastings, Hailsham and Uckfield and may have travelled to the areas.
"If you see Cameron, call 101 quoting reference 1304 of 04/04.”
