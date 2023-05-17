In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Ryan Rogers, 29, who is missing from Eastbourne.“Ryan is 5’9” with brown hair. He is normally clean shaven, and it is unknown what clothes he may be wearing.“He was last seen on Friday, May 5.“If you see him, call 101 quoting 753 of 15/05.”
Police launch urgent appeal for missing 29 year-old from Eastbourne
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for an Eastbourne man who has been missing since Friday, May 5.