Police launch urgent search for missing woman from Bexhill with links to Hastings and Eastbourne

Sam Pole
Sam Pole
Published 1st May 2024, 15:43 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 15:48 BST

Lindsay, 56, was last seen on Wednesday, April 24.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Lindsay, 56, who is missing from Bexhill.

"She was last seen at around 12.30pm on 24 April and has links to Eastbourne and Hastings.

"Lindsay is 5’6” and has blond hair. She is believed to be wearing a blue coat and black trousers.

"Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting serial 992 of 24/04.”

