Police have formally idenified the motorcyclist who sadly died after a collision on the A26.

He was Krishnan Sharma, of Clementine Avenue, Seaford.

The 57-year-old died after being in a collision with a Ford Transit tipper truck at Tarring Neville, near Newhaven, on August 28.

Police at the time said the van driver was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours after the incident at about 1.23pm that day.

Motorcyclist dies after A26 collision

Photo by Dan Jessup.