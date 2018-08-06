Police offer £1,000 reward for arrest of prisoner on run

Police are offering a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of wanted man Darryl Dempsey.

The 23-year-old from Hailsham, who is currently serving a sentence for multiple burglary and driving offences in prison, was transferred to Cygnet Hospital in Harrow, where he managed to escape in the early hours of June 21.

Police have been unable to trace Dempsey, who is wanted for absconding from prison, and the public are asked to keep an eye out for him.

He is described as white, about 5ft 8ins tall, of proportionate build, with short brown receding hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report it online or call 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting serial 1183 of 21/06.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.