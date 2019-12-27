Police release fresh CCTV image of missing firefighter Anthony Knott

Police have today (Friday) released a new CCTV image of missing firefighter Anthony Knott.

The captured footage shows the 33-year-old where he was last seen – walking up Market Street in Lewes at 7.41pm on Friday, December 20.

Police and the London Fire Brigade, as well as members of the public, have been searching Lewes for the father of four ever since his disappearance during a Christmas do.

Anthony is described as white, approximately 6ft, of medium build and with medium-brown short gelled hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve top, a dark denim suit-style jacket, dark denim jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Anthony or who has other relevant information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Barnstaple. In an emergency, call 999.

