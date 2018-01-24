Police renew appeal to trace wanted East Sussex man

Police have renewed an appeal for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man from East Sussex.

Police have stressed that a £500 reward still stands for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Nigel Fry, who is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court and in connection with various offences under investigation in East Sussex.

Fry, 50, also known as Nigel May, is from Bexhill, but it is thought he may now be frequenting Brighton and Hove.

He is described as white, 5ft 5in, 11st 2lbs, bald and with brown eyes.

Anyone seeing Fry or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to report details online or call police on 101, quoting serial 47170166775.

Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.