Police respond to multiple reports of suspected drink-driver

Police are appealing for information following five separate reports of a suspected drink-driver.

They were discovered slumped at the wheel having come to a rest in bushes in Lewes Road, Westmeston.

Between 1.45pm and 4.15pm on Thursday (June 14), officers received reports of a black Volkswagen Passat driving erratically in the Mid Sussex area.

A man is reported to have got behind the wheel of the vehicle in Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, while under the influence of alcohol. The same car reportedly collided with a bush on Albourne Road, Hassocks, a short time later.

A witness said it then collided with three parked cars in London Road, Hassocks, before hitting a road sign in nearby Ockley Lane.

Finally, the driver was found in Westmeston.

The 46-year-old, from Tunbridge Wells, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton to be checked over and a sample of blood was taken for analysis to determine whether he had alcohol in his system. Police enquiries are ongoing. He was uninjured.

Anyone who saw the vehicle being driven in the area, or anyone with dash cam footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 816 of 14/06.