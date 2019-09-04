Police respond to reports of youths 'fighting with weapons' in Newhaven

Police have imposed new measures to curb disorder in Newhaven following several reports of fights in the town, a spokesman said.

Officers were called to Newhaven High Street after receiving reports of a group of youths fighting with weapons on yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, September 3), the spokesman said.

Police in Newhaven

Police attended and no one was located, according to the spokesman.

Officers have since received further reports of disputes among youths, some of whom have suffered minor assaults, the spokesman said.

These are being investigated.

A dispersal order, known as a section 35 order, has been authorised following reports of fighting and anti-social behaviour in the town centre area, the spokesman confirmed.

Under the order, police officers and PCSOs can tell individuals or groups, who are causing significant and persistent anti-social behaviour to leave the area and not return for up to 24 hours, the spokesman said.

Officers are also carrying out high visibility patrols in the town to enforce the order.

Inspector Jo Webb said: "Police have received a number of reports of disorder concerning youths in Newhaven.

"To curb this behaviour a dispersal order is now in place and high visibility patrols will be conducted."

