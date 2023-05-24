Edit Account-Sign Out
Police search for bag following East Sussex stabbing

Police have launched an appeal following a stabbing in East Sussex last week.
By Joe Stack
Published 24th May 2023, 18:14 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 18:14 BST

Officers investigating a reported stabbing in Peacehaven have appealed to locate a bag which may have been left near the scene.

Emergency services responded to the incident in Sutton Avenue at about 5.30pm on Friday, May 19.

A 19-year-old man from Brighton sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition, police have said.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting reference 1221 of 19/05.

Now, police are appealing for any further witnesses to come forward, and to locate a bag worn by the victim which may have been left in the area.

It is described as a dark-coloured satchel or shoulder bag with light coloured straps.

Officers are asking residents to check bins, gardens and outdoor spaces in the area near Arundel Road West and Sutton Road in the town.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting reference 1221 of 19/05.

