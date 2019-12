Police were out in Lewes searching for discarded knives yesterday, according to a police tweet.

It came after a group of youths were dispersed in an attempt to tackle knife crime, police said.

A spokesman for Lewes Police said: “If you see or know anyone who is carrying a knife then please tell us. Contact 101.”

SEE MORE: Sussex weather forecast: Yellow warning for rain in place

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in Crowborough

M23 reopens after flooding submerges motorway