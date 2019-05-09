Police search for high risk missing teenager

Police are searching for high risk missing teenager Callum Rensch, from Crowborough.

Officers and his family are concerned for his welfare as he is vulnerable, and he is not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone or a bank card.

The 16-year-old was last seen at his home address around 10pm last night (Wednesday, May 8) and it is unknown where he may be at this time.

Callum is described as white, about 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with dark hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees Callum is asked to call police immediately on 999. Or if you have any information about his whereabouts, you can report it online or call 101.