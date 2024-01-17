Police search for missing Eastbourne 52-year-old as 'concerns grow for his welfare'
Police are searching for a man who is missing from Eastbourne.
Sussex Police said concerns are growing for 52-year-old Dax’s welfare after he was last seen at about 8.40am on Tuesday (January 16).
A spokesperson for the force said: “[Dax] is described as 5’ 6” and of medium build, with short fair hair.
"He was last seen wearing a black polo t-shirt, black trousers, a navy coat, black scarf and yellow Converse trainers, and carrying a laptop bag.
“Dax may be travelling in a black vintage VW Golf.”
“If you see him or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 219 of 17/01.”