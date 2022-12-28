Police search for wanted man with connections to Eastbourne, Crawley, Hailsham and Uckfield

Police said they are looking for a wanted man who has links to Crawley, Uckfield, Hailsham and Eastbourne.

Several warrants have been issued for Michael Dulake’s arrest after he failed to appear at court for three counts of theft and breach of a court order, officers said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “He is 43 and described as being 5’ 8” and of medium build with sandy coloured hair. He has links to Crawley, Uckfield, Hailsham, Eastbourne and Tadworth in Surrey.”

Anyone who sees Dulake or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 323 of 14/12. Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.