Police searching for wanted Peacehaven barber

Police are searching for Peacehaven man Tre John Bunby, who is wanted for breaching his bail conditions in relation to a domestic incident.

The 25-year-old has been charged with breaching a non-molestation order in Brighton on January 24. He was bailed until March 13 with conditions not to contact the complainant. However he has since breached these conditions.

Bunby, a barber, of Hoddern Avenue, Peacehaven, is believed to be in the Brighton, Seaford or Peacehaven areas.

If you see him or know where he is, please report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.