Police searching for woman, 25, missing from Eastbourne
Police are searching for a woman who has gone missing from Eastbourne.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Tabitha, 25, who is missing from Eastbourne.
“Tabitha is slim with blonde hair and her clothing is unknown.
“She is believed to be travelling by train and public transport and has links to London.
“If you see Tabitha, or have any information, call 101 quoting serial 1329 of 01/05.”
