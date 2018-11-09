Police seek identity of unknown driver in Eridge crash

Police want to speak to this man who was the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision at Eridge in August.

The man was driving a white Vauxhall Combo that pulled out of the forecourt of Cavell Autos in Groombridge Lane just after 3pm on Tuesday, August 28, colliding with a white BMW 320i.

The driver of the BMW, a 27-year-old woman from Crowborough, suffered minor injuries.

The van driver admitted at the scene that he had no insurance or driving licence, but police now believe that the name he gave, along with an address in Cranbrook, may be false as they have been unable to trace him.

Anyone who recognises him or who has any information about him or the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 833 of 28/08.