Police seek witnesses to vicious assault in Hailsham

Police would like to talk to two woman who helped the victim of a vicious assault in Hailsham.

A man was walking with his partner along Vicarage Drive at about 10.30pm on December 23 when he was set upon by two strangers.

The two men punched him in the head several times, knocked him to the ground and then launched several kicks, said police.

Police said the victim was helped home by two woman who were passing by and intervened. He was later taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital with cuts and bruises to his face and body, said officers.​PC James Gardner said, “We are keen to speak with the women to check they are ok and to see if they have any information that would support our investigation.”

If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or have any other information, report it online quoting serial 1474 of 23/12.