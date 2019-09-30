Police seeking driver who failed to stop after A259 Peacehaven collision

Police are hunting for a driver who failed to stop following a collision on the A259 in Peacehaven.

The collision happened close to the junction with Blakeney Avenue at about 7.30am on Wednesday, September 25.

The collision happened on the A259 in Peacehaven. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police are seeking to locate a driver who failed to stop following a collision near Newhaven.

“It involved a white Fiat van and an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

“The Fiat was damaged and its driver was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with minor injuries, having been showered in broken glass.

“If you are the owner of the vehicle which failed to stop, or if you saw what happened, please email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 263 of 25/09.”

