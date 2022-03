Jemma Parsons, 16, who is missing from her home in Horsham is about 5’3”, of very slim build, with long bright red hair and wears a nose ring, police said.

Members of the public who see her have been asked to dial 999.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police has now shared CCTV images from KFC in Western Road, Brighton, which appear to show Jemma's last known movements.

If you see Jemma please dial 999