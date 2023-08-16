BREAKING
Police spotted at incident in Crawley: traffic moving slowly on Tushmore roundabout

A police car was spotted attending an incident at a roundabout in Crawley this afternoon (Wednesday, August 16).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:27 BST

A reader emailed this newspaper a photo at about 1.30pm that shows a parked police car blocking a lane at the Tushmore roundabout. The photo shows another car in front with its door open. The map on the AA Traffic News website shows that traffic is moving slowly on the roundabout.

Sussex Police have been approached for more information and this story will be updated.

