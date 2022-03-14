Police ‘urgently’ search for missing teenager with links to Lewes and Pevensey

Police have urged residents to call 999 if they see a missing 13-year-old – who has links to Pevensey and Lewes.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 14th March 2022, 9:23 am

Millie Perkins was last seen in Lewes at around 3pm on Sunday, March 13, but is thought to have travelled to Canterbury in Kent since that time, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Millie is described as 5’2” to 5’4” tall, of medium build, with long, copper-coloured hair.

“She has ear and nose piercings and when last seen, was wearing a long-sleeved black jacket, brown patterned pyjama bottoms and black trainers.

Millie Perkins was last seen on Sunday, March 13, according to officers. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220314-091804001

“She is known to have links to Stone Cross in Pevensey.”

Anyone who sees Millie, or knows where she is, is asked to call 999 quoting serial 755 of 13/03.

