Police 'urgently' searching for missing woman, 78, from Goring
Police have said they are ‘urgently’ searching for a missing woman from Goring and have asked anyone who sees her to call 999 immediately.
Sandra, 78, was last heard from on Friday (January 5), but may have been in Brooklands Park, Lancing, yesterday (Sunday, January 7), according to Sussex Police.
A spokesperson for the force added: “She is very slim with short grey hair and walks with two walking sticks.
“She may be in the Worthing or Lancing area.
"If you see Sandra please call 999 immediately quoting serial 941 of 07/01.”