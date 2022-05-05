18 new houses planned in Easebourne

The development of 18 new houses in Easebourne have been submitted. SUS-220505-124351001

The submitted plans will also the development of parking and landscaping on the land at Egmont Road.

In the design and access statement, developers The Cowdray Estate & Metis Homes Limited said: “This site consists of eight apartments, both one-bed and two-bed, and two terraces of three and seven two bed houses.

“The two terraces sit on either side of the gap reflecting the historic field boundary line.

“The houses within the terraces are grouped and handed to provide variety.

“The location of the field boundary line can be identified by the retention of the existing wall to the south with an alteration to its length, and is also reflected in the paving in the shared surface.

“The layout aims to maximise opportunities for landscaping with little pockets of new planting and an orchard.”

“The proposal will provide a high-quality development, which will make a positive contribution to Easebourne and the wider National Park.

The proposal will make a valuable contribution to the Council’s housing supply, as well as the affordable housing need.”