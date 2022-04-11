26 new home plans in Bosham refused

Development of 26 new houses in Bosham have been refused by Chichester District Council. SUS-221104-123329001

The proposal would have seen the new homes built on the Main Road in Bosham.

In a statement of refusal Chichester District Council: “The site lies outside of an identified Settlement Boundary and in the designated countryside or Rest of Plan Area wherein the policies of the development plan state that development will only be permitted where it requires a countryside location and meets an essential, small scale and local need which cannot be met within or immediately adjacent to the existing settlement.

The Council is able to demonstrate that it has a five year housing land supply.

“The proposed housing, located outside the settlement boundary, would have an adverse impact on the amenity of the surrounding area and would result in a development in an unsustainable location in terms of access to local services and facilities and reliance on private motor vehicles.

“In the absence of a signed Section 106 Agreement the application makes no provision for securing the necessary infrastructure obligations the proposal generates, including the provision of affordable housing; a financial contribution to mitigate the impact of the development on the A27 Chichester bypass; the provision and maintenance of public open space and community orchard and mitigation of recreational disturbance at Chichester and Langstone Harbours Special Protection Area. “

The proposal for the ne homes had been met with 48 letter of objections to the development.

Miss Jo Hicks from Emsworth said: There is no infrastructure for more houses. Thornham Sewage works has no capacity.

“Wildlife corridors are being destroyed.

“Although an orchard has been included this is not sufficient to discount the negative effect of 26 houses.”