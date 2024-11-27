55% of people in the South East expect food prices to rise because of family farm tax

Shocking new research commissioned by the Liberal Democrats reveals that 55% of people in the South East expect food prices to rise because of the Family Farm Tax announced in the Budget.

The Liberal Democrats are urging the government to scrap the Family Farm Tax, arguing that the impact goes far beyond farming communities.

Pensioners and families across the country are worried about the price of their food shop increasing as a result. The party are also urging the government to support their pledge to commit an extra £1bn boost to the farming budget as well as expanding free-school meals for all children in poverty.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, said: “The last few years have seen daily living costs spiral out of control. So the last thing we need today is a new tax on farming that will push food prices even higher. The impact of this tax hike goes beyond the farming communities - families and pensioners across Horsham will also be hit.

“Rural communities have already seen years of neglect under a Conservative government that just didn’t care. Sadly, the Budget has suggests that the new government has learned nothing from their mistakes.

“I urge the government to axe the tax now. It’s not good for farmers, it’s not good for food security, and it’s certainly not good for ordinary Horsham residents."

Methodology: Savanta interviewed 2,288 UK adults, including 320 people in the Southeast aged 18+ online on 15th to 17th November 2024. Data were weighted to be representative of the UK by age, sex, region, and social grade.