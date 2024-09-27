5,504 local pensioners over 80 at risk of losing Winter Fuel Payments says Horsham MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

5,504 over 80 year olds in Horsham are at risk of losing their Winter Fuel Payments due to government cuts, the latest official statistics have revealed.

John Milne, Member of Parliament for Horsham, has called on the new government to “change course” in the face of these new statistics, saying that ministers must “protect vulnerable pensioners” with thousands at risk of having to choose between heating and eating this winter.

Analysis of the new data shows that in Horsham, 5,504 pensioners aged over 80 are not in receipt of pension credit and will lose their Winter Fuel Payment they were previously entitled to unless they receive other benefits.

Everyone aged over 80 was previously entitled to £300 to help with energy bills to stay warm during the winter months. But if the government goes ahead as planned, any pensioner who is not currently in receipt of pension credit or other benefit will now miss out.

In total 18,689 pensioners in Horsham do not receive pension credit and are also at risk of losing support due to the government’s cuts.

Age UK has previously said that 2.5 million pensioners will “be in serious trouble” this winter due to the cutting of the payments. Horsham’s Lib Dems called on the government to “reverse these proposals and protect vulnerable pensioners” this winter.

John Milne MPsaid: “Thousands of pensioners here in Horsham will be affected by the government’s hardline approach. We are especially concerned about vulnerable older pensioners where there is a real risk to life.

“They are forcing a choice that no one should have to make, between staying warm or putting food on the table.

“This cut won’t make much difference to the nation’s finances, but it will mean real hardship for many Horsham pensioners. I call upon the government to reconsider a cut which I’m sure they themselves regret ever making, given how unpopular it is even among their own supporters.”