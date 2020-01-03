80-seat Tory majority should ease the burdens ahead

Now that the smoke of battle is beginning to drift from the electoral landscape, it is as well to survey the realities of the contest, and its origins.

The Conservatives did not win the General Election, firstly.

The victory was handed to them on a plate by a despondent Labour Party, in a massive protest vote against their leader’s ineffectual Marxist policies.

Christmas arrived early for the Tories.

They simply got it right by stonewalling for the majority of their electoral innings with the mantra of ‘Get Brexit done’.

This proved a great deal more effective and realistic than the ‘Stop Brexit’ of the Liberal Democrats, who lost their leader in the process.

All this is fully obvious.

The hidden factor however is that the result of the 2016 EU Referendum, which in turn heavily influenced the 2019 General Election, was not due to any searching opposition to the European Union but was rather a protest vote against the Conservative austerity policies.

It all goes to show how undependable electoral and governmental policies are.

We will now see whether the outcome of the 2019 election has the beneficial effect on a scale that an 80-seat Tory majority would suggest, or whether the Brexit transition period will still encounter a list of problems from the EU.

If the latter, do we wheel out the one surviving Lancaster “B for Boris” bomber to give Brussels a sharp reminder of who really is boss?

Answers on a postcard.

Michael Parfect,

Cranedown

Lewes