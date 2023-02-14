84 new homes could be built in Southbourne following a proposal submitted to Chichester District Council.

The planning application seeks Outline Planning Permission for the development of 84 dwellings with associated works including landscaping and access at the land to the north of Penny Lane in Southbourne.

The development comprises of 58 market units and 26 affordable units with a density of 15.5 dwellings per hectare (dph).

The site of proposed residential development at Penny Lane is located in Hermitage, West Sussex, one mile west of Southbourne and one mile east of Emsworth, Hampshire.

The site lies approximately eight miles west of Chichester and 9 miles east of Portsmouth.

The proposed mix of the new homes comprises the following;

Eight one-bedroom houses, 26 two-bedroom houses, 34 three-bedroom houses and 16 four-bedroom houses.

The proposal includes a large public open space in the east of the site as well as incorporate a series of multi-functional open spaces including features such as the community garden/orchard and play space.

However, there have been a number of objections to the proposal.

Jo Hicks said: “All development along the A259 should be stopped until there is a strategy for sustainable housing that has creative vision and is fit for purpose. The current infrastructure cannot cope with any more houses.

"The A259 is struggling to cope, the sea is full of excrement and our harbour is at risk of losing its AONB status. We are seeing irreversible damage to wildlife.

"Southbourne surgery cannot meet current demands and schools have limited capacity.”

Gavin Hancock also objected to the plans, who said: “We already have drainage problems from the proposed site and all the way down Penny Lane out onto the junction with the A259 where it regularly floods after only moderate continuous rain fall.

“The proposed site is severely waterlogged already on the eastern and western corners at the southern side that cannot be cultivated by the farmer as there are two flooded area's one each end throughout the winter months.

“This situation would only worsen if covered over by buildings.”

