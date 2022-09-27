Members of public have had their say on the proposed 850 home development in Chichester in a public meeting held by Chichester District Council.

Members of the public were invited to Pallant House at 9.30am on Thursday, September 22 to discuss the outline plans for the second phase of development for 850 homes at Whitehouse Farm. The next phase of development will be on the two fields within the site lying immediately to the north of the B2178.

Residents were allowed the opportunity to ask questions at the meeting and to offer their views about the plans.

Nick Billington, the associate director of planning for the development, which is project managed by Tetra Tech Limited, headed the meeting for the applicant.

He said: “We’re delighted with the progress on phase one. We are pleased that the community will grow and that the country park is a success.

"We now want to ensure continuity with the build and move on from phase one to phase two.

“Phase two will be different, phase one was more topographical, delivered through the country park in phase one. The next phase will be to enhance the current infrastructure in the development and to connect the community together.

Community infrastructure and local centre, country park and sports pavilion were given as part of phase one.

The original master plan in 2014 had significant community and had virtual consultation in the summer, with 88 feedback forms from 1191 unique visits to the online proposal.

In the meeting, the applicant was questioned by local residents and councillors.

District Councillor for Chichester North Richard Plowman raised concerns over the traffic south of the development.

He said: “I think, us, as residents, are concerned that this development will be the biggest cul-de-sac in the country with only one exit on the development.

"We are also wondering why the Southern Access Road (SAR) is being delayed until the 900th house on the development.

"I think that this is inadequate and does not give relief to construction traffic and the roundabout on Westgate.

"The development will be approximately the size of Midhurst which will mean a lot of traffic.

"I believe that the SAR should be brought forward as promised and developers should look at the junctions and the effect it will have on people."

In response Mr Billington said: “The SAR pertains to permissions relative to phase two, so we can’t deliver anything until we the relevant permissions.

"We are working up the detailed programme for the SAR and we are going to be mindful for all the prospective road users."

Cabinet member for Community Services and Culture, Councillor Roy Briscoe raised the question of whether the prospective football pitches would be used for community use or just by the school.

He said: “On the plans, the 3G pitch is now being shown at Bishop Luffa School, where the pavilion was. I would just ask to consider the pitch for community use near the pavilion.

In response Mr Billington said: “We are working with the school to provide community access to the pitches so that it is just not for educational use.

“There will be challenges in this, but also many benefits as well with better connections with the school and community, sports clubs and the school.

"Dedicated parking and changing facilities will be shared access and the provision will be closed off so that the community will be able to access the pitches after school hours.

"Parking will be separate from the school and will be easier to manage the pitch facilities. A second small pavilion could be provided and potentially self managed and we will look into that in further proposals."

Chichester City councillor Sarah Quail voiced her concerns about traffic onto the Southern Access Road.

She said: “I believe that despite the plans and the developer’s belief that the roads will be safe and empty, vehicles will always choose the quickest way from A to B, from Sherbourne Way to Westgate.

"I’m just wondering what the developers will do to stop vehicles going down Westgate, because I believe that you have failed to address the issues of congestion, capacity and pollution.”

In response Mr Billington said: “Considering the comments and consultations, we have submitted detailed noise and air quality assessments throughout the development.

“In Westgate, the key thing is the plans will see the bypass staggered and will make movements to Westgate easier. If anything, the development will reduce traffic heading into Westgate.”

The planning application also confirms the plans for a new community facility and primary school, informal and formal open space and playing pitches.

The application has previously seen objections written to Chichester District Council.

Ian Steel is among those who have lodged an objection to the new development citing fears that the proposed new southern access road ‘fails to address the impact the new development will certainly have on the local roads that are already inadequate for current traffic requirements’.

He said: “Anyone who currently uses these routes at peak times will confirm the congestion experienced at the junctions.

"This proposal will only encourage residents of the new estate to exit to the east via the new roundabout on the B2178 again impacting on the congestion already experienced on roads north of Chichester.

“Another major concern is for the safety of pupils at Bishop Luffa School and Centurion Way users, as the proposals fail to address the road safety issues adequately.”