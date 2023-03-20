87 new homes could be built in the Chichester district after plans were submitted.

The application seeks full planning permission to erect a block of 87 flats at the land off Longacre Way in Chichester.

87 new flats would be built as part of the last ‘fill in’ for the Shopwhyke Lanes development.

The proposed development would comprise of 87 apartments of which 26 are one-bed flats and 61 are two-bed flats.

Provision has also been made for parking spaces for 85 cars as well as secure storage for 48 residents’ bikes.

The site is currently scrub land with an engineered vehicular and pedestrian access in place

Access into the site would be from the main vehicular and pedestrian entrance off Longacres Way, leading through the parking area to the apartment block. Outline planning permission was approved for 500 homes on the same land in 2019.