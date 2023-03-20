Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
1 minute ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
15 minutes ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
1 hour ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
3 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
3 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

87 new homes could be coming to the Chichester district

87 new homes could be built in the Chichester district after plans were submitted.

By Sam Pole
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:55 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:56 GMT

The application seeks full planning permission to erect a block of 87 flats at the land off Longacre Way in Chichester.

87 new flats would be built as part of the last ‘fill in’ for the Shopwhyke Lanes development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposed development would comprise of 87 apartments of which 26 are one-bed flats and 61 are two-bed flats.

Most Popular
87 new homes could be built in the Chichester district after plans were submitted.
87 new homes could be built in the Chichester district after plans were submitted.
87 new homes could be built in the Chichester district after plans were submitted.

Provision has also been made for parking spaces for 85 cars as well as secure storage for 48 residents’ bikes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site is currently scrub land with an engineered vehicular and pedestrian access in place

Access into the site would be from the main vehicular and pedestrian entrance off Longacres Way, leading through the parking area to the apartment block. Outline planning permission was approved for 500 homes on the same land in 2019.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 23/00188/FUL

Chichester District Council