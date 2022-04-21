A27 service station between Polegate and Lewes ordered to take down ‘overly elaborate’ canopy

In a decision published earlier this month, a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected to a garage known as Selmeston Service Station on the A27.

The business had been issued an enforcement notice by Wealden District Council, requiring it to remove a canopy from over its forecourt, which had been built without planning permission.

The business appealed against this notice, arguing the structure was acceptable, that the notice was too short and asked for unreasonable remedial measures.

Part of this argument was that the canopy was a safety feature, lighting up the fuel pumps and giving shelter from the weather.

However, the inspector described the structure as being “contrived and overly elaborate” for this functional purpose, concluding that it harms the character and appearance of the conservation area.

As a result the appeal was dismissed.

They did, however, note that a similar, more functional, structure may be suitable for planning permission.

The inspector also disagreed with the argument that the notice was unreasonable, as all it required was the structure to be demolished and removed from the site.

Despite this, the inspector noted that the canopy’s removal would likely be a complex process and, as such, the two months remaining on the notice may not provide enough time to comply.