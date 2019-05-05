Abuse and thuggery have no place in our democracy

Members of EUnity Lewes are appalled at recent acts of vandalism targeted against those who wish to remain within the EU.

Such criminal activity has no place within our democracy.

We welcome the joint statement by the Lib Dems, Greens and Labour Party condemning it.

We note that no such statement has been forthcoming from the Conservatives, UKIP or the Brexit Party.

We hope this does not indicate the tacit acceptance of bullying as a political tactic.

It is important that we should be able to express our views and campaign for what we believe in, free of intimidation. That applies equally to those who wish to leave and those who want to stay in the EU.

Abuse and thuggery are alien to our traditions.

The direction of our country should be decided by informed debate.

Richard Powell

EUnity Lewes

St John St

Lewes