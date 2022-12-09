Back in November, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education Bob Standley approved a £303,820 funding bid, which will be used to provide ‘positive activities’ to Ukrainian children with mild to moderate mental health needs.
According to the council, these mild to moderate needs apply to around half of the 458 Ukrainian children currently enrolled in schools around the county.
The programme, to be funded through the wider Homes for Ukraine budget, is intended to act as a preventative service for these children, hopefully reducing the need for more specialist mental health support in future.
The activities are to be provided by community organisations, many of which have previously been funded through the council’s Holiday Activities and Food programme and have experience of working with vulnerable children and young people.