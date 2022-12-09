Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Activities to be funded for Ukrainian children now living in East Sussex

East Sussex is set to create an activity programme for young Ukrainian refugees, after a senior county councillor approved funding plans.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
4 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 12:09pm

Back in November, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education Bob Standley approved a £303,820 funding bid, which will be used to provide ‘positive activities’ to Ukrainian children with mild to moderate mental health needs.

According to the council, these mild to moderate needs apply to around half of the 458 Ukrainian children currently enrolled in schools around the county.

Hide Ad

The programme, to be funded through the wider Homes for Ukraine budget, is intended to act as a preventative service for these children, hopefully reducing the need for more specialist mental health support in future.

Most Popular
A number of refugees from Ukraine are living in East Sussex
Hide Ad

The activities are to be provided by community organisations, many of which have previously been funded through the council’s Holiday Activities and Food programme and have experience of working with vulnerable children and young people.

East Sussex County Council