East Sussex is set to create an activity programme for young Ukrainian refugees, after a senior county councillor approved funding plans.

Back in November, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education Bob Standley approved a £303,820 funding bid, which will be used to provide ‘positive activities’ to Ukrainian children with mild to moderate mental health needs.

According to the council, these mild to moderate needs apply to around half of the 458 Ukrainian children currently enrolled in schools around the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme, to be funded through the wider Homes for Ukraine budget, is intended to act as a preventative service for these children, hopefully reducing the need for more specialist mental health support in future.

A number of refugees from Ukraine are living in East Sussex

Advertisement Hide Ad