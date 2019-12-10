Actor Steve Coogan visits Lewes – in pictures

The Alan Partridge star, who is a Labour supporter, appeared alongside Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Oli Henman, who is standing to be Lewes’ next MP in the General Election this Thursday (December 12). Read more: Actor Steve Coogan urges crowds in Lewes to ‘vote tactically’

Actor Steeve Coogan in Lewes Roz Bassford other Buy a Photo

Actor Steeve Coogan in Lewes Roz Bassford other Buy a Photo

Actor Steve Coogan in Lewes Roz Bassford other Buy a Photo

Actor Steve Coogan in Lewes Roz Bassford other Buy a Photo

View more