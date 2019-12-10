Actor Steve Coogan visits Lewes – in pictures
Steve Coogan visited Lewes on Sunday and urged crowds to 'vote tactically' in the General Election.
The Alan Partridge star, who is a Labour supporter, appeared alongside Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Oli Henman, who is standing to be Lewes’ next MP in the General Election this Thursday (December 12). Read more: Actor Steve Coogan urges crowds in Lewes to ‘vote tactically’
Actor Steeve Coogan in Lewes
Roz Bassford
other
Actor Steeve Coogan in Lewes
Roz Bassford
other
Actor Steve Coogan in Lewes
Roz Bassford
other
Actor Steve Coogan in Lewes
Roz Bassford
other
View more