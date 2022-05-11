Additional shopfront permitted for Chichester high street building

An additional shopfront at a Chichester high street building has been permitted by Chichester District Council.

By Sam Pole
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 10:23 am
The proposed plans will see an additional shopfront be put into place in an empty shop at the Buttermarket in central Chichester.

The unit has been empty and advertised for lease for over three years.

In the design and access statement develops Orion Development Meetings said: “We strongly believe an improved and more attractive shop frontage will entice a new tenant.

“The proposal seeks to enhance the viability of the commercial activities within the Buttermarket building.

In a statement Chichester City Council said: The City Council has no comment on the application.

“However, members note that the building, although locally referred to as the Buttermarket, is the Market House.”

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 22/00426/FUL

