Aspire Sussex has announced that it expects to go into administration on Tuesday (November 15).

The charity has been contracted by West Sussex County Council for the last ten years to deliver the majority of its adult learning programme.

Chair of trustees, Dr Norman Boyland, said: “This is a deeply sad day for the provision of adult education to the residents of West Sussex, particularly those most vulnerable in our communities who we support.”

Aspire Sussex

A spokesman for the charity blamed the closure on ‘the devastating impact of the combination of Covid and the cost-of-living crisis’.

Restrictions imposed during the pandemic dramatically hit the number of learners, forcing Aspire to dig into its reserves to keep services going.

Recovery efforts were then scuppered by the impact of the cost of living crisis, which left many unable to pay for the cost of their courses.

A county council spokesman said the contract with Aspire was funded through an annual grant from the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).

He added: “We have provided significant resource, technical advice, and additional financial support to Aspire Sussex during this time and in response to Aspire’s requests.

“We will work closely and in partnership with Aspire Sussex, the administrators and the ESFA to support learners.

“As recipients of ESFA funding, West Sussex County Council reviews the adult learning contract on an annual basis.

“Plans will be made for a future sustainable adult learning programme to meet the needs of our communities in West Sussex and to help them to fulfil their potential.”

News of the charity’s closure was greeted with concern by councillors.

Liberal Democrat leader Kirsty Lord said: “The closure of any organisation providing a much a much-needed public service, like adult education, is always of great concern but it is deeply worrying against the current landscape of chronic labour and skills shortages in West Sussex.

“Many public service organisations, dependent on public funding, operate on a financial knife-edge.”

In July, a scrutiny committee meeting was told that a review of adult education provision was being held.

Ms Lord said: “We urgently need to see the outcome of that review and understand how West Sussex County Council intends to replace the provision now lost following Aspire Sussex’s closure.”

Labour leader Caroline Baxter said she was shocked by the closure of Aspire and had not been aware of the struggles being faced by the charity.

She added: “The sad news that its closure brings 192 job losses during times of such extreme economic crisis and financial pressures for households, is deeply worrying for all concerned.”

Sharing her fears that more charities and education providers would go under, she added: “Labour will be keeping on top of the situation at West Sussex County Council regarding the 1,200-1,300 students already enrolled on courses and to ensure the council are taking adequate steps to fill the skill provisions gap that now appears for learners, particularly the specialist course provisions for adults with learning disabilities and English for Speakers of Other Languages.”

Sarah Sharp, of the Green & Independent Alliance said: “It is unbelievable how such valued institutions are just being left to fall away after so many years’ sterling service to the community.

“I know that Aspire in Chichester has proven invaluable in helping refugees learn English and settle in the area.

“The loss of these lessons will be hugely problematical.”

Mrs Sharp said West Sussex communities would be poorer for the loss of Aspire, reducing opportunities to acquire new skills.

She added: “The loss of employment, well-being and life skills courses to those people on benefits will be a huge blow.

“I very much hope alternative solutions are found to keep adult education opportunities open in the county for our residents as they aren’t just a ‘nice to have’.

“For disabled people it is essential that new provision is found.