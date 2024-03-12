Adur councillor attacked by dog on doorstep
Gabe Crisp (Green, St Nicholas) said she was canvassing for the Green Party in Lancing ahead of May’s local elections, when a resident’s ‘big dog’ attacked her.
“I reckon it was no more than five seconds after the door opened because I had not even introduced myself,” she said.
She said the dog grabbed her by the left arm, injuring it by biting through four ‘thick’ layers of clothes, then also biting through her hand, causing her to bleed.
The resident then called their partner to help call off the dog, after which Mrs Crisp said she turned around before the dog bit her again on her right knee and left thigh.
“I was extremely shocked and in a lot of pain, plus a bleeding hand. The second resident had by now got the dog under control and gone back into the property with it. The first resident followed me along the street asking if I was okay,” Mrs Crisp said.
“I was not really in a fit state to speak to her. I was sobbing and probably swearing from the shock and the pain. I asked them to leave me alone.”
She said after asking another candidate canvassing nearby to take her home, she decided to take the bus to Worthing Hospital and was seen in A&E within three hours.
She said ‘thankfully’ no nerve or tendon damage had been done to her hand.
“There are real dangers of people not controlling their dogs and this story could be a cautionary tale to remind owners to shut the dog in another room before they answer the door.” Mrs Crisp said.
“With local and general elections coming up there is going to be a lot of doorstep canvassing and people should be aware.”
Mrs Crisp says she did not wish to identify the owner of the dog or area in which they live, and said that she was not seeking prosecution or compensation as a result of the incident – but had called the police non-emergency 101 line to report an out of control dog.