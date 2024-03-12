Bruising on councillor Gabe Crisp's arm following the dog attack. Picture courtesy of Gabe Crisp

Gabe Crisp (Green, St Nicholas) said she was canvassing for the Green Party in Lancing ahead of May’s local elections, when a resident’s ‘big dog’ attacked her.

“I reckon it was no more than five seconds after the door opened because I had not even introduced myself,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said the dog grabbed her by the left arm, injuring it by biting through four ‘thick’ layers of clothes, then also biting through her hand, causing her to bleed.

Green councillor Gabe Crisp was attacked by a dog while canvassing

The resident then called their partner to help call off the dog, after which Mrs Crisp said she turned around before the dog bit her again on her right knee and left thigh.

“I was extremely shocked and in a lot of pain, plus a bleeding hand. The second resident had by now got the dog under control and gone back into the property with it. The first resident followed me along the street asking if I was okay,” Mrs Crisp said.

“I was not really in a fit state to speak to her. I was sobbing and probably swearing from the shock and the pain. I asked them to leave me alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said after asking another candidate canvassing nearby to take her home, she decided to take the bus to Worthing Hospital and was seen in A&E within three hours.

Gabe Crisp's jacket after the dog attack. Picture courtesy of Gabe Crisp

She said ‘thankfully’ no nerve or tendon damage had been done to her hand.

“There are real dangers of people not controlling their dogs and this story could be a cautionary tale to remind owners to shut the dog in another room before they answer the door.” Mrs Crisp said.

“With local and general elections coming up there is going to be a lot of doorstep canvassing and people should be aware.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad