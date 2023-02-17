Plans have been approved for the installation of advertisements around South Pond in Midhurst.

The plans, which have been approved by the South Downs National Park Planning Authority (SDNPA), will see the installation of five new advertising boards around South Pond.

The information displayed is to concern historic, environmental and general information regarding South Pond and the surrounding area.

In the notice of approval the SDNPA said: “The location, size, scale, proportions, design and materials of the advert respects the character and appearance of site and area.

“The noticeboards have been positioned appropriately in order for them to be accessed safely by the general public, there is not obstruction to any public right of ways.

"The design of the noticeboards are simple and uncomplicated it is deemed they will not have an adverse effect on the historic and natural environment.