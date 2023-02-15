Improvements could be in the pipeline for bus stops and walking routes around Exceat Bridge, after proposals gained the backing of a senior county councillor.

On Monday (February 13), Cllr Clarie Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, authorised the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the county council and the South Downs National Park Authority.

The memorandum sets out how the authorities intend to work together on three projects intended to improve the safety and experience of walkers and cyclists in the Seven Sisters Country Park.

The agreement is intended to complement plans to replace Exceat Bridge, which gained planning permission in December.

Exceat Bridge (Photo by Jon Rigby)

While approved, the application for the replacement bridge had attracted a significant number of objections around highway safety, particularly for walkers and cyclists using the area.

The park authority had raised these concerns during the application process, highlighting several potential improvements which did not fall within scope of the bridge replacement project.

According to officers, discussions resulted in both authorities agreeing to work together to improve the local transport infrastructure in and around the new bridge.

The memorandum of understanding, while not legally binding, formalises this agreement, committing both parties to work together on the improvements.

This would take three forms: first, improvements to the walking route between the Seven Sisters National Park Visitor Centre and the park itself; second, improvements to walking routes near the Cuckmere Inn; and finally improvements to a nearby bus stop on the A259.