Alison Bennett MP: NHS report is “wake-up call”

Alison Bennett MP has said the Lord Darzi report into the state of the NHS must be a wake-up call for the government to rescue health and care services in Mid Sussex. Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, she urged the Secretary of State to ensure that hospices are properly funded.

The report said that the NHS is in a ‘critical condition’ and that since 2015, the NHS has missed every target for A&E, cancer and hospital treatment wait times.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, Alison Bennett MP welcomed the Secretary of State’s commitment to shift from hospital-based care to a more community-focused approach. The Liberal Democrats have long supported the need to fix social care as an essential part of revitalising the NHS. In addition, she urged the Secretary of State to ensure that the hospice sector is put on a sound financial footing as part of the drive towards healthcare beyond the hospital.

Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex Alison Bennett said: “This report must act as a wake-up call to fix our local health and care services that are on the brink.

“Across Mid Sussex, people have told me their worries about getting the healthcare they need, be it an appointment with a GP, chemists stocking the right medicines, or the funding crisis in the hospice sector.

“The Liberal Democrats put tackling the health and care crisis at the heart of our election campaign, and we are now putting it at the heart of our work in Parliament.

”The top priority of this new government must be fixing our NHS so people can finally get the care they deserve. I will keep fighting to ensure that our health and care services enable people to live well and in dignity.”