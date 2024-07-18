Alison Bennett MP responds to King’s Speech: Fixing local health services must be at heart of government

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid Sussex MP, Alison Bennett, is demanding more action on health and care, following the King’s Speech on Wednesday.

Alison has welcomed proposed legislation to address the mental health crisis and sewage dumping by water companies. However, she wants to see the NHS and care put at the heart of the new government’s agenda, and also wants to ensure development continues to involve local communities in any planning reforms.

Responding to the King’s Speech, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett said: “Laws to start tackling the crisis in our mental health services and stop filthy sewage entering our Mid Sussex waterways and neighbouring beaches are welcome.

“However, we need to see more action to tackle the immense challenges facing our community after years of Conservative chaos, especially on health and care.

“The Conservative Party oversaw spiralling GP waiting times here, and it is now almost impossible to see an NHS dentist.

“I am especially concerned about how we make sure there are enough doctors in Mid Sussex where we have a growing and ageing population.

“I will be pressing ministers every step of the way to put our NHS and care at the heart of their agenda.”