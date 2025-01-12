Alison Bennett MP: The Grooming Gangs Inquiry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In her weekly column, Alison Bennett Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, examines what needs to happen next to get justice for the victims and survivors of child grooming gangs, and what steps must be taken to protect girls - and all children - in future.

The horrifying wrongs of child sexual abuse have dominated conversations across the country since the new year. These unspeakable acts destroy lives, and we must do everything possible to prevent them. That means holding perpetrators accountable and taking concrete steps to stop these atrocities from recurring.

Liberal Democrats are committed to supporting what works to protect children. If a new inquiry will help, we’ll back it. But let’s not forget: a seven-year-long inquiry into child sexual abuse, chaired by Professor Alexis Jay has already happened. The report, published in 2022, made 20 recommendations to better protect children. Tragically, the Conservative government failed to act on them.

The Conservatives’ inaction was shameful - and it’s disgraceful that they are now choosing to use the victims of this scandal as a political football.

Alison Bennett MP, questioning the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care on Parliament's first day back after the Christmas recess.

Last Wednesday, the Conservatives tabled an ‘reasoned amendment’ to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill that I could not in good conscience support. Voting for the Conservatives’ amendment would not have secured a national inquiry for victims of child sexual abuse. Voting for a reasoned amendment would have only one result - it would have blocked the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill from passing through Parliament. That Bill includes many important measures relating to child protection and safeguarding which we have long been calling for.

So we did not support the Conservatives’ amendment because it would prevent the passage of important child safeguarding measures.

Instead, we’ve laid amendments to strengthen the Bill, calling for full implementation of the Jay recommendations, including the creation of a Child Protection Authority and mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse by professionals. This is proper opposition—focused on solutions, not soundbites.

It is said that justice delayed is justice denied and that is why the Liberal Democrats will keep the pressure on the government to act swiftly and decisively so that victims and survivors can get the redress they deserve, whilst making sure that future generations of children are protected and safe.