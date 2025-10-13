Alison Bennett MP To sponsor Parliamentary debate on children’s hospice funding as part of her ‘Save Our Hospices’ campaign

Local Lib Dem MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, is leading her party’s ‘Save Our Hospices’ campaign, to put an end to the cruel palliative care postcode lottery and protect local hospices.

Alison has been working closely with St Peter and St James hospice in Wivelsfield Green and St Catherine’s in Pease Pottage on this campaign. Then, last Thursday, she visited Chestnut Tree House, a renowned children’s hospice in Sussex, to hear first-hand about the challenges these providers are facing.

During her visit, Ms Bennett spoke with Chief Executive Stuart about the growing pressures on children’s hospices, including rising costs and insufficient government funding. Chestnut Tree House, like many hospices nationwide, is grappling with financial uncertainty, putting critical services for children with life-limiting conditions at risk.

Last year, Chestnut Tree House provided support for over 300 children and young people across their services. 218 children and young people were visited by their community nursing team, who made 1,174 visits in total. Their team – including counsellors, social workers, and chaplaincy - made 1,295 support contacts, including support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families. Last year, Chestnut staff also supported 36 children through to end of life, helping them live life to the full before they died.

However, providing these brilliant services comes at a cost, almost £6 million a year. In the case of Chestnut Tree House, only 21% of this comes from government funding. According to chief executive Stuart, the funding that Chestnut were provided from the government last year was completely wiped out by the increased NICs costs as a result of the government’s rise.

Following her meeting at Chestnut Tree House, Alison Bennett MP said:

“Successive governments have failed to properly fund hospices. This cannot continue. Children and families across our region deserve compassionate, well-funded care at the most difficult times in their lives.”

To that end, Alison is sponsoring a debate in Parliament on Thursday 16th October regarding the future of children's hospice funding in the South East.

This debate forms part of Alison’s leading role in the Liberal Democrats’ national 'Save Our Hospices' campaign, which aims to shine a spotlight on the funding crisis and call for sustainable, long-term investment in hospice care.

“The work done by Chestnut Tree House and other hospices is nothing short of extraordinary,” Alison added.

“They should be supported, not left to struggle for survival.”

The upcoming debate will provide an opportunity for MPs from across the political spectrum to urge the Government to act.

Alison’s debate can be watched at: https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Commons