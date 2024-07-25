Alison Bennett MP votes for action on cost of living crisis in King's Speech

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In one of her first votes in Parliament, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett has supported a King's Speech amendment which would see new action on the cost of living.

Alison Bennett backed the Liberal Democrat amendment to the King’s Speech calling for the government to scrap the two-child benefit cap, amongst a package of other support.

The Liberal Democrat amendment called for support for families with the cost-living crisis and to tackle poverty including introducing a national food strategy, extending free school meals to all children in poverty, scrapping the two-child benefit cap and ensuring that rural communities and farmers receive adequate support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservatives failed to vote for the measures put forward by the 72-strong Liberal Democrat grouping in Parliament.

Alison Bennett, Mid Sussex MP

Commenting on one of her first votes in Parliament, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett said: “I was proud to use one of my first votes in Parliament to support an amendment that prioritised policies to fix the health and care crisis, get our economy back on track and end the sewage scandal.

“People in Mid Sussex voted for the Liberal Democrats because they wanted a local champion who would push for a fair deal and deliver change for the better. From a plan to fix the sewage scandal to more support for our NHS and families affected by the cost-of-living crisis, I am now making the case for these issues in Parliament.

“I was particularly proud to vote in support of scrapping the two-child benefit cap, as one of the best ways of tackling child poverty.