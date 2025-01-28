Alison Bennett MP votes for compensation for 5,200 WASPI women in Mid Sussex
The bill, which follows an independent report, aims to address the injustice suffered by women who were not adequately informed about changes to the state pension age.
Alison expressed her pride in supporting the bill, describing the situation as a “gross injustice” that needed to be rectified.
Speaking after the vote, she also voiced her disappointment that MPs from both the Conservative and Labour parties had failed to support the proposal.
“I have already heard from countless women in our area who have suffered due to this scandal,” Alison said. “For Conservative and Labour MPs to fail to back these women is an immense disappointment for them. The Liberal Democrats will continue to stand up for the WASPI women at every turn and keep fighting until they get the justice that they deserve.”
Alison reaffirmed her commitment to the cause, pledging to continue advocating for the women affected by the pension age changes until they receive the compensation and justice they are owed.