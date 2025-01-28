Alison Bennett MP votes for compensation for 5,200 WASPI women in Mid Sussex

By Rhys Davies
Contributor
Published 28th Jan 2025, 17:45 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 08:56 BST
In a vote held today in Parliament, Alison Bennett, the Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, voted in favour of a bill that would provide compensation to the 5,200 WASPI women in the constituency.

The bill, which follows an independent report, aims to address the injustice suffered by women who were not adequately informed about changes to the state pension age.

Alison expressed her pride in supporting the bill, describing the situation as a “gross injustice” that needed to be rectified.

Speaking after the vote, she also voiced her disappointment that MPs from both the Conservative and Labour parties had failed to support the proposal.

Alison Bennett MP meets WASPI WomenAlison Bennett MP meets WASPI Women
Alison Bennett MP meets WASPI Women

“I have already heard from countless women in our area who have suffered due to this scandal,” Alison said. “For Conservative and Labour MPs to fail to back these women is an immense disappointment for them. The Liberal Democrats will continue to stand up for the WASPI women at every turn and keep fighting until they get the justice that they deserve.”

Alison reaffirmed her commitment to the cause, pledging to continue advocating for the women affected by the pension age changes until they receive the compensation and justice they are owed.

