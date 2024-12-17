Alison Bennett MP: winterproofing the NHS: why action can’t wait

In her weekly column for the Mid Sussex Times, Alison Bennett Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, shares her concerns about how the NHS will fare this winter, and the importance of taking up the vaccines on offer.

Earlier in December, I joined students from Woodlands Meed outside Burgess Hill station to sing some Christmas carols with them. It was lots of fun and helped raise money for a really special school.

However, over the weekend the weather turned wet and windy, and like one famous Christmas song goes, it really was ‘frightful’. It is a reminder that winter is upon us, and with it an uptick in viruses and bugs.

With early reports showing that we already have flu hospitalisation rates 350% higher than the same week last year, some media outlets have warned of a ’quad-demic’ of flu, COVID-19, RSV, and norovirus. These figures will be deeply concerning not just to those who are frail or at higher risk of becoming sick, but also to those who work in the NHS and are already trying to cope with soaring demand at our A&Es.

We all need to make sure we and our loved ones have taken the steps we can to keep ourselves well this winter and that includes getting vaccinated. Please make sure that you have taken up the offer of any vaccines that you are eligible for this year. It’s not just COVID and flu, but in addition the RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) vaccine is being rolled out for the first time in England for pregnant women and older adults aged 75-79.

This could prevent 5,000 hospital admissions for infants and 2,500 for older people, helping people stay well and reducing pressure on A&Es. The NHS was aiming to have offered over one million RSV vaccines by the end of November. If you are eligible your GP should have contacted you - please make sure that you take up this offer if you haven’t already.

Those who are eligible for a flu and COVID jab can book via the NHS website, NHS App or by calling 119. Since September, the Liberal Democrats have been calling on the new government to provide the NHS with the resources it needs to manage the annual winter surge, and put an end to the annual talks of a ‘crisis’. This winter needs to be the final ‘crisis’ that patients and staff have to go through.

I will keep fighting to ensure the government addresses past failures because patients and NHS staff deserve nothing less than a fully supported and resilient health service.