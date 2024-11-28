Alison Griffiths MP: Championing local businesses ahead of Small Business Saturday

Small businesses and family firms across Bognor Regis and Littlehampton make up the lifeblood of our local economy. That's why I'm looking forward to Small Business Saturday on 7th December.

Small Business Saturday was created to encourage shoppers to take a closer look at local businesses to see what they have to offer. Whether it's the fantastic local bakery, the butchers, or that local clothes shop, to name just a few, there's no better time to go out and support them.

That's what I'll be doing. I'll be out over a number of days celebrating the occasion and meeting with small business owners. Please let me know your favourite local business so I can pop in and say hello. Let me know at alisongriffiths.org.uk/ShopLocal

In Parliament, I'm continuing to speak up to hold this Labour Government to account. Like many of you, I'm deeply concerned about what the Budget will mean for us here in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, particularly its impact on business, hospitality, tourism, charities, GPs, pharmacies, and hospices.

Alison Griffiths, Member of Parliament for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

This week, I spoke out as vice-chair of the Business and Trade Select Committee and held the Secretary of State for Business and Trade to account. I also challenged the Chancellor's assessment of the Budget during the debate on the Finance Bill and highlighted the real-world impact on some of our fantastic local businesses who now face an avalanche of rising costs. Watch what I had to say at alisongriffiths.org.uk/Finance24

If you have an issue you think I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or write to me at Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.