Alison Griffiths MP: my first speech in Parliament
Not only did this give me a perfect opportunity to talk about the hard and fruitful work Nick Gibb undertook as both our MP for 27 years and as Schools Minister for 10 years, it also meant I could advertise our area to fellow parliamentarians. You can hear the interest in the chamber when I told them that Bognor Regis is the sunniest place in the United Kingdom – although I didn’t mention the pebbles!
But my maiden speech was also an opportunity to make a serious point on behalf of our constituency.
My key argument was about inappropriate development and building on green spaces: “In Bognor Regis and Littlehampton these flood plains and green spaces are the very foundations of our local economic ecosystem. Our constituency has already taken more than its fair share of development, and has felt the adverse impacts as a consequence: increased, frequent flooding; exacerbated sewage discharges into the very sea upon which our tourist industry depends; our best beaches closed for swimming; and the destruction of natural habitats.”
I was elected on a promise of standing up against inappropriate developments, and my first speech in Parliament made that point loud and clear.
And that was married with my experience in the constituency. I met with Robert Boyce of Littlehampton Yacht Club and Osborne of Arun Group to talk about the flooding that took place on Rope Walk when the River Arun burst its banks.
Not only did we talk about the awful impacts, but also practical solutions to limit the damage should this happen again.
I am already in contact with the Council on these issues, and will be pushing for action on the part of the Environment Agency to ensure that residents and businesses receive the protection they need.
