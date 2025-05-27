Alliance ‘delighted’ as future of Uckfield Leisure Centre secured following agreement of long-term lease

The future of Uckfield Leisure Centre has been secured following the agreement of a new long-term lease.

Wealden District Council (WDC) and East Sussex County Council (ESCC) have jointly agreed that the lease for the provision of the centre will run until 2042.

The dual use site, which provides sports facilities to Uckfield College and the community, is owned by ESCC and leased to WDC. Freedom Leisure, a charitable leisure and cultural trust, operate and manage the centre on behalf of WDC.

District councillor Kelvin Williams (Uckfield East), Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said: “I am very pleased that the alliance council has been able to agree a long-term lease to secure the future of the pool. On coming into office in 2023 I have worked with officers as the cabinet lead and ward member to ensure the previous council decision not to renew the lease was reversed.

“We have put £78,000 towards improvements and have already undertaken works which have included a new pool cover, destratification fans in the pool and in the gym, circulation pumps and a new chlorine bulk tank. There are further planned energy efficiency measures to be installed at the centre over the next 12 months.”

Mr Williams added: “We have as an alliance council already commenced the process on renewing the contracts for the running of the Uckfield, Hailsham and Crowborough Lesure Centres which I hope will also build in further reassurances to our local communities in Wealden that these valuable facilities will have a strong and viable future going forward for the benefit of everyone’s wellbeing.”

WDC said the contract with Freedom Leisure is currently in place until March 2027, adding that the partnership arrangement would continue to provide ‘dryside facilities’, including the gym and sports hall, and the ‘wetside facility’ of the swimming pool.

Councillor Daniel Manvell, representing Uckfield North and Labour on Uckfield Town Council and Wealden District Council, said: “As Labour councillors we joined the Alliance (for Wealden) because of its commitment to keeping the leisure centre open and reversing the decision of the previous Conservative administration. So I’m delighted the Alliance has managed to pull this off and deliver a long-term future for the leisure centre. We know that kids learning to swim is of vital importance and that 10,000 swimming lessons take place there each year so I’m really pleased that the pool now has a long term future and that children in Uckfield will continue to be well served. The Alliance is continuing to develop more leisure and sports facilities across Wealden.”

WDC said Uckfield Leisure Centre got 137,432 visits from April 2024 to November 2024, adding that swimming attendance was 41,469 for the same period. The number of swim school members is now 5,892. WDC said it has worked with Freedom Leisure over the past few months to improve pool facilities and the centre’s energy efficiency.

A WDC spokesperson said: “The recent refurbishment of the pool surround flooring was funded by Freedom Leisure and cost £55,200. Freedom Leisure have also invested a further £245,000 into new fitness equipment and the provision of a dedicated spin studio and wellness studio. As the current contract with Freedom Leisure expires in March 2027, the Leisure and Wellbeing team have started work on the procurement of a new leisure operator, a process which will take between 12-18 months. A new contract will be awarded to operate Uckfield Leisure Centre, along with the Hailsham and Crowborough Leisure Centres from April 2027 onwards.”